TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.76. The company has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.45.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

