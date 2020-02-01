TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) PT Lowered to C$6.00

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TOG. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a hold rating on shares of TORC Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.53.

TOG traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.84. 340,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,551. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.64 million and a PE ratio of -960.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.86. TORC Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of C$3.03 and a 52 week high of C$5.46.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$142.20 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TORC Oil and Gas will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. TORC Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6,975.00%.

TORC Oil and Gas Company Profile

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

