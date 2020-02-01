Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Toro by 8.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Toro by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Toro by 13.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Toro stock opened at $80.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. Toro Co has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $84.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.78.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toro Co will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

