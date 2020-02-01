Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) Stock Holdings Increased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TM traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.84. The stock had a trading volume of 279,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,995. Toyota Motor Corp has a 52 week low of $116.40 and a 52 week high of $145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.76. The company has a market capitalization of $196.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.07). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $71.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.99 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corp will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

