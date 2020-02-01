Traceability Chain (TAC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $8,790.00

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. Traceability Chain has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $8,790.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traceability Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX, FCoin and LBank. During the last week, Traceability Chain has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006307 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00045949 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00311941 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010718 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012079 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,292,294 tokens. The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn . The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BCEX and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

