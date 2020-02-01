Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Robert W. Baird

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Tractor Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Shares of TSCO traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,797,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,865. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.43. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $82.62 and a twelve month high of $114.25. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. SPF Beheer BV bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $69,945,000. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 7,662.9% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 294,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,564,000 after buying an additional 291,192 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,791,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,426,000 after buying an additional 226,050 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,162,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,092,000 after buying an additional 206,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,529,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,036,779,000 after buying an additional 182,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

