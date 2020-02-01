Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Tractor Supply from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $113.00 price objective on Tractor Supply and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of TSCO opened at $92.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.43. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $82.62 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. SPF Beheer BV purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $69,945,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 294,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,564,000 after purchasing an additional 291,192 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,791,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,426,000 after purchasing an additional 226,050 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 21.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,162,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,092,000 after purchasing an additional 206,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,529,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,036,779,000 after purchasing an additional 182,508 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.