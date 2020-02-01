Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
TSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Tractor Supply from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $113.00 price objective on Tractor Supply and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.75.
Shares of TSCO opened at $92.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.43. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $82.62 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.
In related news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. SPF Beheer BV purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $69,945,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 294,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,564,000 after purchasing an additional 291,192 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,791,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,426,000 after purchasing an additional 226,050 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 21.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,162,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,092,000 after purchasing an additional 206,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,529,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,036,779,000 after purchasing an additional 182,508 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
