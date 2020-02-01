Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.06

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.06 and traded as high as $15.77. Transcontinental shares last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 188,864 shares changing hands.

TCL.A has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Transcontinental from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.06.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

