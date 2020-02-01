Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Transocean posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.64 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 47.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on RIG. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Transocean in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Shares of Transocean stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.56. The company had a trading volume of 16,580,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,796,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27. Transocean has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $9.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth $27,801,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,524,391 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $311,041,000 after buying an additional 1,375,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,179,664 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $18,683,000 after buying an additional 1,299,212 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 490.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,191,795 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 990,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,690,983 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $17,251,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

