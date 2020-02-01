Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,549 ($20.38) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt increased their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,715 ($22.56) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travis Perkins has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,594.08 ($20.97).

LON:TPK traded down GBX 33.50 ($0.44) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,551.50 ($20.41). 1,042,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,614.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,426.60. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Marianne Culver bought 32 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,627 ($21.40) per share, for a total transaction of £520.64 ($684.87). Also, insider Nick Roberts bought 153 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,595 ($20.98) per share, for a total transaction of £2,440.35 ($3,210.14). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 243 shares of company stock worth $385,477.

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

