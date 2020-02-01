Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trecora Resources owns and operates a petrochemical facility located in southeast Texas. It produces petrochemical solvents and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industries. The Company also owns undeveloped mineral properties, primarily in Saudi Arabia. Trecora Resources, formerly known as Arabian American Development Company, is based in Sugar Land, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Trecora Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Trecora Resources stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.77. 61,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,183. Trecora Resources has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The firm has a market cap of $167.32 million, a P/E ratio of -225.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Trecora Resources will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Trecora Resources news, Director Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,900. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after buying an additional 78,620 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 37,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 988,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after buying an additional 24,241 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

