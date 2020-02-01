TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of TCBK traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.40. The stock had a trading volume of 80,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,804. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.88. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $34.49 and a 12 month high of $41.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 22,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

