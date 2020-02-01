TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 400 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,750,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,918,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,070,614,000 after purchasing an additional 326,946 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,636,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,096,000 after purchasing an additional 216,202 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,494,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,140,000 after purchasing an additional 47,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,370,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,581,000 after purchasing an additional 53,491 shares during the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.73.

Shares of ED stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.98 and a 200 day moving average of $89.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.62 and a 1 year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

