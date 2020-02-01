TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $34,000 in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,712,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,213,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 63.0% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,806,000 after buying an additional 391,394 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 68.9% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 691,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,033,000 after buying an additional 281,928 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 571,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,932,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 29.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 550,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,030,000 after buying an additional 125,681 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TIF opened at $134.02 on Friday. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.60 and a fifty-two week high of $134.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.86 and a 200-day moving average of $109.59.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Tiffany & Co. to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

