TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTT. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust by 28.8% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust by 26.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 42,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust alerts:

Shares of MTT stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58. Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.