TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RFEM. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $61.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.88 and a 200 day moving average of $60.94. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.12.

