TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases New Shares in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $2,389,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Corteva by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 299,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 160,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in Corteva by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 55,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. Bernstein Bank raised shares of Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Also, CEO James C. Jr. Collins acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277.

NYSE CTVA opened at $28.92 on Friday. Corteva has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $32.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

