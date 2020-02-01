TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases New Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 276,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 19.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 16.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,706,000 after acquiring an additional 64,249 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 16.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.41.

NYSE CMI opened at $159.97 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $141.14 and a one year high of $186.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

