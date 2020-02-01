TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases New Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.3% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 20,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 102,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Capital One Financial lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

NYSE KIM opened at $19.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average is $20.09. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 33.95%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.24%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.