TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 1,700 Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,793,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,391,000 after buying an additional 3,743,507 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,370,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,544,000 after buying an additional 1,259,111 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,203,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,360,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,474,000 after buying an additional 1,034,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,581,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after buying an additional 575,917 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Consumer Edge cut Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

In other Newell Brands news, Director James Craigie acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at $574,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $22.06.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

