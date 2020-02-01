TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Takes $41,000 Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 363 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 73.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 57,692 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 5.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.60.

Shares of HRC opened at $106.49 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.88 and a 1 year high of $117.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.88 and a 200-day moving average of $106.76.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $492,713.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,173.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $634,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.