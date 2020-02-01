TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) to post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.04). TrueCar reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TrueCar.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $90.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.36 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%.

TRUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in TrueCar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,557,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in TrueCar by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 615,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 198,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 101,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.70. 821,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,248. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23. The company has a market cap of $394.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrueCar (TRUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.