TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Stock Price Down 8.5%

TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) fell 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.55, 881,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 890,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRUE shares. ValuEngine upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueCar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.36 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. Analysts expect that TrueCar Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,174,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,636,000 after purchasing an additional 840,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,675 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,246,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 101,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 803.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,900,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

