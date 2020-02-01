TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) dropped 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10, approximately 514,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 474,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

TNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Get TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $293.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.34.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $100.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.83 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 431,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 21,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 10.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 2.4% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 444,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Company Profile (NYSE:TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.