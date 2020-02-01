TurtleNetwork (TN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,017.00

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $609,080.00 and approximately $1,017.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00015844 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00021002 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00129960 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005997 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

