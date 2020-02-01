Twin Capital Management Inc. Invests $524,000 in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

INFO stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,333,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.22 and a 200 day moving average of $70.15. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $81.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 16,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $1,296,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,168,956.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 57,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $4,630,430.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,194,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,666,981 shares of company stock valued at $128,784,695 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INFO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

