Twin Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 90.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,582,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,105 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 234.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,774,000 after buying an additional 1,668,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $7,507,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $5,221,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 5.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,428,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,765,000 after buying an additional 365,090 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Change Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.64.

Shares of CHNG traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $15.52. 1,754,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,367. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.92. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $17.57.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $795.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.18 million. Change Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

