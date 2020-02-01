Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,120 Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,675,000 after buying an additional 762,969 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

DG stock traded down $3.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.41. 1,974,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $166.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DG. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.95.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

