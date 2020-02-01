Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 37,410 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,410 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054,145 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $509,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,134,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,377,000 after acquiring an additional 154,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.9% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,204,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,294,061. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HPE. ValuEngine upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $147,154.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at $557,183.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,457 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $347,973.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,973.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,996. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

