Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 37,410 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,410 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054,145 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $509,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,134,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,377,000 after acquiring an additional 154,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.9% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,204,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,294,061. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.
Several research firms have issued reports on HPE. ValuEngine upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.
In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $147,154.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at $557,183.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,457 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $347,973.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,973.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,996. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.
