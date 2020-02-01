Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 27,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays downgraded Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

In related news, insider John H. Wyatt sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $2,797,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,607,534.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Nixon John purchased 169,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.14. Insiders have sold a total of 58,059 shares of company stock worth $9,292,144 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.33. 1,833,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,352. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.43 and its 200 day moving average is $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.04 and a 12-month high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.