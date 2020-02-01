Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,716 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,716 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.9% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Visa by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,321 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V traded down $9.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.97. 15,777,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,765,022. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.29 and a 200-day moving average of $182.53. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.30 and a one year high of $210.13. The firm has a market cap of $391.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.88.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

