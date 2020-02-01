Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,880 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,797 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 10,880 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 415 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Samuel H. Altman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $260,468.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,791.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPE. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.63.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.45. 3,246,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,571. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.78. Expedia Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

