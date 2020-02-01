Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,897 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 141,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,935,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,494.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.29.

NYSE CI traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.38. 1,815,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,017. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.46 and its 200-day moving average is $179.16. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $214.44. The company has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.