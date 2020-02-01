Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,870 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Barings LLC raised its position in VF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in VF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VF in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in VF in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in VF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares during the last quarter.

VFC traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,467,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.39. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. VF’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

