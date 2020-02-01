Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Twitter were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 447.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 74,500.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 77.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 55.7% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 120.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 887 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $59,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $234,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,630 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWTR. Cowen set a $41.00 price objective on Twitter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Twitter from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Twitter in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Twitter from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.