Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.20 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Two Harbors Investment stock remained flat at $$15.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,785,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,900. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 27.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $58.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.22%.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $116,756.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,299,441.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Siering purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $57,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,760.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,286 shares of company stock worth $427,812 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after buying an additional 153,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 7.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,421,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after buying an additional 92,724 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,127,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after buying an additional 252,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,593,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

