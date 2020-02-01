U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Stock Price Up 6%

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA)’s share price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.16 and last traded at $5.11, approximately 2,057,688 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,448,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLCA. B. Riley decreased their price objective on U.S. Silica from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered U.S. Silica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $381.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $361.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

In related news, Director Charles W. Shaver bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $130,290. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,225,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $105,209,000 after acquiring an additional 440,219 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,101,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,281 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 77,529 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 66,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

