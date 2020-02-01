UBS Group Reiterates “$410.00” Price Target for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been assigned a $410.00 target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 36.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.35.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA stock opened at $650.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.32, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.22. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $653.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $158,561.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total value of $22,470,351.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,395,194.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,315 shares of company stock worth $30,054,105. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Tesla by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 66,396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 18,296 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Tesla by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.