UGAS Price Tops $0.0194 on Major Exchanges (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. One UGAS token can now be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bgogo. During the last week, UGAS has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $736,726.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UGAS alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00036722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.78 or 0.05850388 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025018 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00127694 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00035219 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015382 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010779 BTC.

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.