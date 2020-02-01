Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Receives $24.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $14.00 price target on Under Armour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Under Armour to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of NYSE UA traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,239. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 19,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $306,472.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Under Armour by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Under Armour by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Under Armour by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 182,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.