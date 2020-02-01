Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Kenneth G. Langone Buys 12,000 Shares

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $258,240.00.

Shares of UFI traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.52. 236,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,217. The company has a market capitalization of $385.91 million, a PE ratio of 113.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average of $22.65. Unifi, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $27.85.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $169.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.60 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, CJS Securities cut Unifi to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFI. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Unifi by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unifi by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 67,562 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Unifi in the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Unifi by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.