Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Unifi, Inc. is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world’s leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. The Company’s proprietary technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Through REPREVE , one of Unifi’s proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water repellency and enhanced softness with leading products such as Sorbtek, XS Cross Section technology and Cotton-like technology. Unifi collaborates with many of the world’s most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UFI. ValuEngine lowered Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. CJS Securities lowered Unifi to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:UFI opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $398.03 million, a PE ratio of 113.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.95. Unifi has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $27.85.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.60 million. Unifi had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unifi will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unifi news, Director Archibald Cox, Jr. sold 4,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $123,521.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,815.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 12,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $258,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,255,683 shares in the company, valued at $27,022,298.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unifi in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Unifi by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unifi by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 67,562 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unifi in the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Unifi by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,577,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

