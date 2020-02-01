Unify 1-Day Volume Tops $2,876.00 (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Unify coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Unify has a market capitalization of $106,338.00 and approximately $2,876.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unify has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.60 or 0.00758685 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009229 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007091 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00032900 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Unify Profile

UNIFY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox, CoinExchange, YoBit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

