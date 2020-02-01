Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,770 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 216.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Unilever by 35.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Unilever stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,709. Unilever NV has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $63.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever NV (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.