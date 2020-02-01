Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III Sells 1,478 Shares of Stock

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 1,478 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $91,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,097.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alexander Edward Kuta III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of Uniqure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $275,880.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of Uniqure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $298,360.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of Uniqure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $208,320.00.

Uniqure stock opened at $57.56 on Friday. Uniqure NV has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a current ratio of 14.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QURE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Uniqure by 275.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Uniqure by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Uniqure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Uniqure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Uniqure during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

