United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $116.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $122.00.

UPS has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.22.

UPS traded down $4.48 on Friday, hitting $103.52. 7,157,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,491. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $92.65 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The company has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.04 and its 200-day moving average is $117.26.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.3% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 422,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,632,000 after buying an additional 90,572 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 828.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.2% during the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 100,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 135,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

