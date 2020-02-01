United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $116.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $122.00.
UPS has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.22.
UPS traded down $4.48 on Friday, hitting $103.52. 7,157,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,491. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $92.65 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The company has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.04 and its 200-day moving average is $117.26.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.3% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 422,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,632,000 after buying an additional 90,572 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 828.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.2% during the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 100,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 135,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
