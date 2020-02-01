United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Issues Earnings Results

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11, Briefing.com reports. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. United Parcel Service updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.76-8.06 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $7.76 to $8.06 EPS.

NYSE:UPS traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,157,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,491. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.26. The company has a market capitalization of $88.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $92.65 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. GMP Securities raised United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.22.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

