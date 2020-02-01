United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Cfra

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target reduced by Cfra from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.12.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,231,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,491. The stock has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.26. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $92.65 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 14,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 27,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 136,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,030,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2,591.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after buying an additional 49,467 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 55.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.