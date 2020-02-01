United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Lowered to $119.00 at Cowen

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UPS. GMP Securities upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.12.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $4.48 on Thursday, reaching $103.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,231,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,491. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $92.65 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The stock has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 422,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,632,000 after buying an additional 90,572 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 828.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 100,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 135,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,267,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 55.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

