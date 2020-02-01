United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Lowered to $134.00 at UBS Group

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $136.00 to $134.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. GMP Securities raised shares of United Parcel Service to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.22.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $103.52 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.04 and a 200-day moving average of $117.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 14,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 27,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 136,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2,591.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 49,467 shares during the period. 55.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

